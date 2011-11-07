Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena shares fall 2 percent to a new historic low, depressed by its weak capital position, and bucking a wider upward trend in banks prompted by speculation of a political change in Italy.

In October, the bank said it needed 3 billion euros to meet the capital requirements from the European Banking Authority but this could be covered by conversions of Fresh preferred security or asset sales.

"It is one of the largest banks (in Italy) that is not systemic with strong problems. Monte Paschi is a restructuring story with a shortfall in capital. It is difficult to find any reason to buy it," one Milan trader says.

In a note on Friday, Citi cut its Monte Paschi price target by 22 percent rating the stock a "hold".

