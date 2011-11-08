The 30-day implied volatility for Italy's FTSE MIB rose sharply on Monday to hit a near five-week high and trade above other major European indexes, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream shows, indicating investors' wariness towards the country's political and economic situations.

Italy's 30-day implied volatility was at 46.1 percent, while that for Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX , France's CAC 40 and Spain's IBEX 35 were at between 24.8 and 39.7 percent, Datastream data shows.

