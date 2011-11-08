Lloyds Banking Group shares, one of many banking stocks to have been battered over the course of the year, rise 4.6 percent as the British bank's positive outlook on its margins helps offset concerns over its third-quarter loss and its chief executive's sick leave.

The bank posts a third-quarter loss of 607 million pounds but sticks to its full-year guidance over margins and lower impairments.

"Management reiterates full year margin guidance of 2.05 percent (vs 2.05 percent in Q3) and full year provisions guidance (9.9 billion pounds). We see this as a small positive for investors sentiment on the stock in the near term," Christopher Street Capital says in a research note.

Seymour Pierce analyst Bruce Packard adds: "There don't seem to be any monsters in these results and we welcome Lloyds eventual acknowledgement of reality."

