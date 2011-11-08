Shares in Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) are down 1.4 percent and underperform a 0.3 percent stronger German blue chip index after the world's biggest reinsurer's third-quarter results miss expectations.

"The relatively weak net profit is due to several negative one-off effects as negative currency effects, impairments on equities and impairments on Greek government bonds," DZ analyst Thorsten Wenzel says.

Munich Re shares are down 19 percent so far this year, underperforming the DAX which has lost 14 percent.

To see story, please click

Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net