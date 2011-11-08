Shares in Marks & Spencer add 4.1 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 gainer, with the index up 0 .9 percent, as Britain's biggest clothing retailer posts first-half results in-line with consensus expectations, leading Oriel Securities to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

"Despite unseasonably warm weather, M&S has delivered a strong performance in the second quarter during which LfL (like-for-like) sales in general merchandise fell by just 2.5 percent in Q2 against tough comps," says Oriel Securities in a note.

"The good news this morning surrounds the guidance for the second half which is for gross margins to be flat (previously in a range of 0-25bps) but for costs to be up just 3 percent against the 5 percent we have pencilled in," the broker adds.

Oriel says that overall it is taking 25 million pounds off its current year pre-tax forecast, down to 715 million pounds but it does not expect the consensus forecast to change.

"We remain convinced that M&S is on the right track with the customer proposition and that it has the right team in place to deliver this recovery," the broker adds.

And Richard Hunter, Head of Equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, said: "With much of the retail pain already priced in, the numbers have come as a welcome relief to M&S investors."

