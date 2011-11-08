Shares in Associated British Foods (ABF) gain 2.1 percent after the food and retail group reports a beat in full-year earnings, and says it expects sales and profit growth this year to be aided by a recovery at its discount fashion retailer Primark and strong growth at its sugar business.

ABF reports a 2 percent rise in earnings per share to 74.0 pence for its year to Sept. 17, beating a Reuters SmartEstimate of 72.4 pence, which broker Shore Capital says represents modest upward pressure to its forecasts.

The broker says ABF trades on a 2011/12 EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.9 times, declining to 6.4 times, which "is a clear expression of potential value given ABF's strong balance sheet, international scope, largely favourable product categories and market positions."

"We view ABF as an attractive investment proposition, particularly so with ongoing economic and political uncertainty leading to volatility in equity market," Shore Capital adds repeating its 2buy" rating on the stock.

