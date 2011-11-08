Shares in Devro rise 2.6 percent as the sausage skin maker says it is on track to meet its expectations for the current year, prompting Peel Hunt to ugrade its rating to "buy" from "hold".

"We are upgrading ... as we are increasingly confident about growth prospects and as the shares have been dull over the last few months," Peel Hunt says in a note.

Devro's shares are down more than 13 percent since May, and Peel Hunt says given the strong growth potential and high ROCE (return on capital employed), it sees the current level as a good entry point.

"Devro has good long-term growth prospects because of population growth, demand for protein and gut conversion, with the potential for select (its premium range) to improve group margins."

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net