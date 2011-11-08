Shares in InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) shed 3.6 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller, with the index up 1.3 percent, as concerns about the outlook pipeline for rooms and revenue per available room (Revpar) counter a top of the forecast 33 percent increase in third-quarter operating profit.

Shore Capital points out that the world's No.1 hotelier posted pretax profit broadly in-line with its forecast, but ahead of market expectations, driven by a 6.4 percent increase in revpar but also favourable exchange rates, lower overheads and around 10 million pounds of one-off benefits.

However, the broker notes that IHG's rooms pipeline declined by a further 3,000 to 183,000 rooms, which is a continued concern, while October revpar was a more moderate 4.7 percent, with Europe slow.

"With continued concerns over the direction of future revpar and a moderating pipeline we reiterate our Sell stance," says Shore Capital in a note.

