Shares in Spectris rise 3.2 percent as UBS upgrades its rating on the supplier of industrial controls to "buy" from "neutral" on valuation grounds and lifts its target price to 1,500 pence from 1,400 pence.

"Growth will be better than guidance such that consensus this year is too low. Our 2012 estimates are already more cautious than the street but we think the market is harshly discounting a slowdown leaving the shares good value," UBS says in a note.

The broker says it believes growth will be 11 percent, if not more, for second-half, compared to management guidance for organic growth of 6 percent.

Spectris's shares are down more than 22 percent since its 2011 closing high hit in mid-July, compared to a 14.5 percent fall for the FTSE 250 in roughly the same period.

UBS says Spectris trades on 10 times 2012 EV/EBIT, and is at a 10 percent-plus discount to its average, whereas a premium is warranted.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net