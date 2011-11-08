(Repeats to additional subscribers)

Shares in Gulf Keystone Petroleum rise more than 8 percent, making it one of the top gainers in London, after the oil and gas explorer raises its estimates for reserves at its Shaikan prospect in Kurdistan.

"The further upgrade of volumes in the Shaikan discovery is not a surprise as it incorporates new data from Shaikan 4, new 3D seismic interpretation and test results from Shaikan 2 deeper reservoirs," Evolution Securities analyst Richard Griffith says in a note.

"The increase is further confirmation of the world class discovery at Shaikan," Griffith says.

The brokerage has an "add" rating and price target of 210 pence on the stock.

