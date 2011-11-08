Shares in Tate & Lyle shed 1.4 percent, the third top faller on a rising FTSE 100 , as JPMorgan cuts its rating on the British sweetener and starches maker to "underweight" from "neutral".

JPMorgan says Tate & Lyle has outperformed the FTSE 100 by 123 percent since the announcement of Javed Ahmed as CEO and by 60 percent since U.S. hedge fund Harbinger sold its 19 percent stake.

"This outperformance is due to growing investor confidence in Management and rising by-product prices," the broker says.

"While over the past couple of years rising by-product prices have driven earnings upgrades, we see downside risk to earnings from the recent sharp (although still volatile) fall in the corn price that corn by-product prices broadly track."

