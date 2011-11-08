Shares in AstraZeneca drop 3.9 percent, the biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index up 1 percent, after an experimental antidepressant from the British drugmaker and its U.S. partner, Targacept , fails to meet its goal in the first of a series of clinical trials.

Traders say the stock is also being knocked by a downgrade in rating from Morgan Stanley to "underweight" from "overweight".

The broker also cuts its target price for AstraZeneca to 3,200 pence from 3,570 pence after reducing forecasts for two key drugs, Brilinta and Crestor.

Conversely, traders say, Morgan Stanley has upgraded its rating for AstraZeneca's pharma peer GlaxoSmithKline to "equal-weight" from "underweight", raising its target price to 1,500 pence from 1,180 pence.

GlaxoSmithKline shares gain 0.3 percent.

