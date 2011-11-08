Shares in Adecco fall 5 percent to 37.8 Swiss francs after the recruitment company posts earnings in line with forecasts, but with investors worried about margins, and growth rates in its professional markets.

"There were some concerns about slowing in the professional division, especially in the United States," says Marc Zwartsenburg, analyst at ING Financial Markets, which has a "hold" rating on the shares, with a target price of 38 Swiss francs.

"But I'm a bit surprised by the size of the share price reaction. The September and October trend doesn't look bad at all."

Adecco says third-quarter net income was 145 million euros ($199 million), in line with a forecast for 144 million in a Reuters poll. The professional staffing division, which has higher margins, saw slower growth than the rest of the company.

