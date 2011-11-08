The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.3 percent by midday, underperforming bigger advances by the blue chips and the mid caps , up 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.

Umeco gains 4.7 percent as the composite materials producer posts reassuring first-half results, which are slightly ahead of estimates for Investec Securities, prompting the broker to upgrade its rating for the company to "buy" from "hold".

"Confirmation of full year guidance and a positive tone in terms of the group's medium-term growth prospects are reassuring," Investec says in a note. [ID:nPRr7E963a}

Chime Communications sheds 4.6 percent as the public relations firm says its main U.S. government contract has ended earlier than expected, affecting one of its PR businesses, although it still expects its trading profit in 2011, prior to any restructuring, to be in line with market expectations.

