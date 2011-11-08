The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.3 percent higher, lagging much stronger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 1 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

Anite advances 11.9 percent after the company, which provides testing systems for wireless firms, says half year revenue and profit came in ahead of its forecasts, and its expectations for the year have increased significantly.

RSM Tenon Group sheds 7.7 percent after saying trading for the year-to-date period was at the lower end of its expectations as flattened demand across its service lines coupled with a challenging economic backdrop hurt business activity prompting Brewin Dolphin to cut its rating to "hold".

