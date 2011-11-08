Shares in Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster, Mediaset , buck a higher Milan stock market ahead of reporting nine-month results and of a crucial vote for the government of Italian Prime Minister and Mediaset owner Silvio Berlusconi.

At 1419 GMT, shares in Mediaset are down 1.6 percent as Milan's blue-chip FTSE MIB stock index rises 2.5 percent.

"I think the stock is discounting weak results and a tough political scenario for Berlusconi," a Milan-based trader says.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast a 32 percent fall in operating profit for the first nine months to 363 million euros and expect Mediaset to turn to cost cutting to shore up profits as advertising falters.

Berlusconi is under growing pressure to resign with the latest call to step down coming on Tuesday from its closest coalition ally.

Italy's centre-left opposition has said it would not take part in a vote on public financing later on Tuesday to expose the weakness of Berlusconi's thinning majority.

"I think the knee-jerk market reaction to a weak outcome for Berlusconi in the vote will be negative," the trader says.

Berlusconi's role as prime minister is generally seen by analysts as positive for Mediaset because of potential influence on media sector policies.

Reuters messaging rm://valentina.za.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net