Bank of America Merrill Lynch cuts its 2012 earnings per share year-on-year growth forecasts for European companies to zero from a previous 7 percent rise, citing slower economic growth in the region.

Merrill Lynch economists reduce 2012 European GDP to minus 0.6 percent from 0.8 percent because of tighter fiscal policy, bank deleveraging effects and persistent uncertainty over the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

"Europe accounts for 57 percent of sales for EU companies; leaving 43 percent of top line being generated from economies forecast to show growth in 2012, hence why we are not currently forecasting negative EPS for Europe," Merrill Lynch strategists say in a note.

They say valuation and positioning are the two main support for European shares.

"We still see downside risk from potential news flow on sovereign debt issues but recognise that it would take relatively little good news to prompt a sharp rally in markets," they say. "We think that a more coherent, detailed and determined policy response in Italy, and by definition Europe, could start to shift the blanace in favour of EU equities."

Reuters messaging rm://dominic.lau.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net