Shares in Admiral Group plunge more than 30 percent, easily the biggest faller on the London market, as the motor insurer warns that its pre-tax profits this year could come in at the low end of market forecasts due to a rise in claims during the third quarter.

As a result, Shore Capital cuts back its EPS forecasts for Admiral by around 5 percent for full-year 2011 to 79.5 pence, and by around 8 percent for full-year 2012 to about 87.5 pence.

The broker says this is likely to have an impact on full-year dividends, and it reduces its payout estimate for 2011 to 74.5 pence from 78 pence, and for 2012 to 82.5 pence from 89 pence.

"The group continues to experience a higher level of large claims, with new large personal injury claims above historical averages...this is looking ominous and indeed, we could easily be into an unhealthy downgrade cycle for the group," Shore Capital says in a note.

"In addition, the OFT review and Ministry of Justice rulings are also likely to impact ancillary income levels (which were stable in Q3 2011 compared to H1 2011)," the broker adds.

Shore Capital repeats its "sell" stance on Admiral, as it views the shares as materially overvalued given the risks latent within the earnings.

