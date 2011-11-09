Shares in Deutsche Post DHL (DPWGn.DE) are indicated 3.4 percent higher in pre-market trade after the company raises its 2011 outlook after forecast-beating third-quarter results.

"The company is performing very well despite the overall weaker market environment," DZ Bank analyst Robert Czerwensky writes.

Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company now sees earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) exceeding 2.4 billion euros ($3.3 billion) this year, in line with a 2.41 billion euro average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll.

The German blue chip index is indicated to open 1.6 percent higher.

($1 = 0.724 Euros)