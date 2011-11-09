Shares in E.ON (EONGn.DE) are indicated 2.6 percent higher in pre-market trade after the company's nine-month adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) comes in slightly above expectations.

"With positive developments in the segment renewable energy (especially wind energy), gas prices and electricity prices in Russia, E.ON was able to exceed expectations," DZ Bank analyst Hasim Senguel says.

Nine-month adjusted EBITDA reached 6.55 billion euros ($9.04 billion), slightly beating the 6.5 billion-euro average of 15 estimates in a Reuters poll.

For the story, please click

($1 = 0.724 Euros)