Shares in Kloeckner & Co (KCOGn.DE) are indicated 3.5 percent lower in pre-market trade after Europe's biggest independent steel trader posts a worse-than-expected decline in third-quarter profits.

"Due to the difficult market environment, the company released another weak quarter in terms of earnings generation," DZ Bank analyst Dirk Schlamp writes in a note.

Kloeckner's third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fall to 37 million euros ($51 million), from 61 million last year, below the 39.2 million euros average forecast in a Reuters poll.

