Shares in Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE) are indicated 2.8 percent higher in pre-market trade after the company beats expectations with net profit of 163 million euros ($225 million) in the third quarter.

"The company develops absolutely according to our expectations and we do not see any need for model changes," Silvia Quandt analyst Christian Muschick writes, keeping a "buy" rating on the stock.

The world's third-biggest reinsurer had been expected to post quarterly net profit of 134 million euros, the average of 12 estimates in a Reuters poll showed.

($1 = 0.724 Euros)