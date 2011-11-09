The consensus earnings growth forecasts for STOXX Europe 600 firms are being cut further by analysts, data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S shows, as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis threatens to derail global economic growth.

European companies' average year-on-year earnings growth forecasts for 2011 are cut to 4.1 percent, from a previous level of 4.6 percent last week. At the start of the year, analysts were expecting average earnings growth of 15.4 percent for 2011.

For 2012, the consensus average earnings growth is reduced to 10.1 percent, from a previous level of 10.4 percent last week.

Analysts, however, raise the 2011 earnings growth forecasts for S&P 500 companies to 15.6 percent, from 15.4 percent a week ago, though cutting 2012 estimates to 10.3 percent from a previous 10.7 percent.

European companies have also lagged behind U.S. companies in the third quarter earnings season on the number of beats and misses, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Of the 184 European firms that have reported third quarter results, 49 percent of them either beat or met analysts' expectations, with the remaining coming in below forecasts. By comparison, 76 percent of the 438 U.S. companies that have reported third quarter figures have met or beat expectations.

Reuters messaging rm://dominic.lau.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net