Shares in Cape Intermediate Holdings drop more than 23 percent, the top FTSE 250 faller, as the energy and mineral resources support services group issues a weaker than expected third-quarter trading update, says Altium Securities, with two one-off items expected to hit full-year 2011 results.

Altium reduces its full-year (FY) 2011 and 2012 earnings expectations for Cape by 4 percent and 8 percent respectively, and cuts its price target to 600 pence from 670 pence to reflect the downgrade to estimates.

"Today's update is disappointing ... Looking to FY 2012, the pipeline remains strong but risk of further delays can not be ruled out," the broker says in a note, retaining its "buy" rating on the stock.

Shore Capital also maintains a "buy" stance on Cape.

"The commentary on margins is much less positive, with the overall operating margin impacted by the slow release of work on secured contracts and changing mix of work outside the UK," Shore Capital says in a note.

"A degree of margin pressure had been flagged at the time of the interim results, although today's IMS is nonetheless cautious in tone," the broker adds.

