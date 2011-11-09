Shares in Italian gaming company Lottomatica are temporarily suspended from trading after fallen sharply after the regulator outlines a series of tax increases that will impact the Italian gaming sector as of 2012.

On Tuesday the regulator said premiums paid above 500 euros will be taxed by 6 percent while the tax on video lottery terminal wagers will increase.

The tax on premiums paid could have an indirect impact on volumes for Lottomatica while the VLT tax increase will directly affect the operator, a broker says.

"For Lottomatica the impact could be in the region of 30 million euros," the broker says, adding any weakness on the news will be short-lived.

In a note Credit Suisse cuts its target to 16.5 euros from 17.4 euros.

At 0850 GMT, Lottomatica shares are suspended and indicated down 7.9 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net