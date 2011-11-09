Credit Suisse downgrades the European advertising sector to "underweight" from "benchmark", citing its outperformance, valuations and relative negative earnings revisions.

Credit Suisse strategists say in a note that they marginally add to its "overweight" in software and stay "overweight" luxury goods and luxury carmakers, while keeping continental European retailers and capital goods "underweight".

They also recommend investors to buy companies with U.S. exposure as U.S. lead indicators are consistent with a 1.9 percent GDP growth and have decoupled from those in Europe.

It highlights Experian , Smiths Group and Compass Group among the cheap European cyclical shares with 30 percent-plus of revenue from the United States.

Reuters messaging rm://dominic.lau.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net