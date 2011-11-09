Shares in CGG Veritas rise 11 percent after the world's biggest seismic surveyor says it is confident it will achieve its full-year targets after swinging to a third-quarter net profit.

"Excellent quarterly performance with operating profit ... largely ahead of our expectations and those of the consensus," one trader says. "Very good contribution from the contracted Marine division and return to profitability of the Services division."

"This good dynamic should be confirmed in the fourth quarter, driven this time by multi-client sales," Portzamparc analysts write, adding that the results are better than expected at both its Equipment and Services divisions.

