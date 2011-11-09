The FTSE Small Cap is flat in early trade, outperforming a turn down by both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, off 0.5 percent and 0.2 percent respectively, after earlier gains are erased.

Blinxk sheds 10.8 percent as the world's biggest online video search engine operator agrees to buy digital marketing agency Prime Visibility Media Group for $36 million in cash, and will partially fund the acquisition through a placing of 6.5 million new shares.

Ark Therapeutics jumps 14.7 percent as the biotechnology firm issues an upbreat interim management statement, prompting Merchant Securities to reiterate its "buy" rating and 12 pence price target on the stock.

"Ark continues to successfully progress its pipeline ... the balance sheet remains strong with a cash position bolstered by the payment from Boehringer Ingelheim based on the U.S. patents being granted," Merchant Securities analyst Navid Malik says in a note.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net