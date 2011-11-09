Shares in Fenner rise 1.4 percent, outperforming a 0.3 percent weaker FTSE mid cap index, as the British industrial conveyor belt maker posts a rise in full-year profit, helped by strong demand and acquisitions.

"We remain buyers of Fenner given its strong business model, exposure to robust structural growth markets and the potential for further earnings upgrades through the year," Numis says in a note.

The company, whose belts are mainly used in the mining industry, says growing global electricity demand is leading to an increase in the amount of coal mined, boosting demand for Fenner's engineered conveyor solutions (ECS) products.

