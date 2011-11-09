Shares in SSE , one of Britain's six big energy suppliers, shed 1.5 percent after reporting a 25 percent drop in first-half profit, hurt by higher wholesale gas prices and a drop in average consumption during the period.

"Despite being expected, these are disappointing figures and we believe that there is little room for further under-achievement," Investec Securities says in a note, adding it warily keeps its "hold" rating.

"Management needs to show that the increased capex spend of the past few years is delivering more than the 2 percent per annum earnings growth that has been seen in each of the past three years."

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://davdi.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net