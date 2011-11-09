Shares in Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) rise 4 percent, with trading volumes at 130 percent of the 30-day average, as the Danish brewer retains its full-year outlook, even though it posts a fall in third-quarter profit.

Carlsberg's third-quarter operating profit fell 21 percent to 3.28 billion Danish crowns ($608.3 million), against analysts' average forecast of 3.46 billion in a Reuters poll.

But the brewer said it expected full-year 2011 adjusted net profit growth of 5-10 percent and kept its outlook for beer volume growth in Russia at a low single-digit decline.

"There was nervousness they would be downgrading guidance today, but they've reiterated (previous forecasts), so that's given the market more confidence," says Ian Shackleton, an analyst at Nomura, who has a "buy" rating on the stock.

"We are now bouncing along the bottom of the Russian story, which may look more attractive a year from now."

