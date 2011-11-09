Shares in HSBC Holdings fall 4.6 percent, a big FTSE 100 faller, with the index down 1.1 percent, as Europe's biggest bank reports a larger-than-expected drop in third-quarter profits, hit by lower investment banking income and a rise in bad debts in the United States.

"Despite numbers which have beaten estimates on an accounting adjustment, the shares have fallen foul of high expectations," says Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.

"Underlying profit dropped significantly for the quarter, hampered by an increase in bad debt provisions and an inevitably difficult time in the investment banking unit," Hunter adds.

However, Hunter says the strength of the bank's capital position and global growth potential continue to underpin prospects, and the 4.5 percent dividend yield is attractive to income seekers.

"HSBC have been punished with the rest of the sector, due to economic conditions and regulatory concerns, and have lost 18 percent over the last six months, as compared to a 6 percent fall for the wider FTSE 100 index.

"Even so, HSBC remains a preferred sector play and the market consensus is that the shares are a buy," Hunter says.

