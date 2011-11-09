Shares in Sainsbury lose 0.4 percent, faring better than a sharp 1.3 percent fall by the FTSE 100 index, after the British grocer meets first-half profit forecasts in a tough trading environment which the group says is set to continue.

Britain's third-biggest supermarket group says profit before tax and one-off items rose 6.6 percent to 354 million pounds in the 28 weeks to Oct. 1., just above the average forecast of 352 million pounds.

"Sainsbury continues to fight its corner ... In all, whilst rivals remain more favoured, some thawing in opinion has been seen," says Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.

"A recent softening in commodity prices could potentially play into its and the broader industry's hands, whilst an eventual takeover of the company remains a prospect," adds Bowman.

