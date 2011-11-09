Shares in Premier Foods add 5.9 percent, the top FTSE 250 gainer, as Investec Securities upgrades its rating for the under-pressure food producer to "buy" from "hold" with a target price of 15 pence.

"We think the market has under-appreciated the significance of the covenant deferral and move to Buyers, reflecting both this and some faith in the value of a set of entirely new brooms at the top," Investec says in a note.

Premier Foods shares jumped 10 percent on Monday after the group said that its banking syndicate had agreed to defer a covenant test scheduled for December 31 as discussions around refinancing the company's debt continue.

"We think there is a plausible equity value of 20 pence in six months with better than the 20 percent probability of realisation that the share price is currently discounting," the broker adds.

Investec says that the resultant risk/reward gives Premier Foods a legitimate place in a special situation portfolio for it.

