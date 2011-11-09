Shares in FirstGroup rise 2 percent, outperforming a 1.2-percent weaker FTSE mid-cap index , after the British transport operator reported a 9 percent rise in first-half adjusted pretax profit, driven by a strong performance at its UK rail business.

FirstGroup, whose British rail business includes the Great Western franchise running into central London, says it is upbeat on its outlook, despite facing a weak economy.

"The company remains focused on cash generation to support capital investment, debt reduction and dividend growth," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

"Even though we continue to have some concerns about the short to medium term profitability of the North American student transportation business, FirstGroup is attractively valued, trading on a P/E of 7.9x 2011/12E and 7.4x 2012/13E," it says, retaining its "buy" recommendation and a 400 pence target price.

