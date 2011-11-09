Shares in Ablynx are up by almost 9 percent, making the biotech firm the top riser in Brussels, after it strikes an R&D deal with Merck KGaA unit Merck Serono and secures a 20 million euro payout.

"Especially the large upfront payment should eliminate any doubts on the company's potential to finance its development pipeline, including the recently regained TNF-alpha program," KBC Securities analyst Jan De Kerpel says in a note to clients.

At the end of last week, Ablynx said that Pfizer had returned the rights for its TNF-alpha targeting nanobodies, a key drug development programme, sending its shares to their lowest point ever.

