Shares in Resolution fall 6.6 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index down 2.1 percent, after the British closed-book insurance takeover specialist issues a third-quarter interim management statement which Shore Capital calls "mixed".

The broker points out that Resolution unveiled an outsourcing deal, plans to develop an in-house asset manager, a reiteration of plans to return capital, and 25 percent new business growth, but it says a persistency issue will concern the market.

"The persistency hit is likely to be circa 40 million pounds to 70 millium pounds, a useful reminder of the latent risks within these closed funds," Shore Capital says in a note.

The broker retains its "hold" rating on Resolution.

"Trading at a circa 35 percent discount to our 2011F IFRS NAV, with a circa 7.6 percent forward yield, the shares are not expensive. However, we retain our preference for the properly 'live' companies," Shore Capital adds, highlighting Legal & General and Prudential , both of which it has "buy" ratings on.

