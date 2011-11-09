The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.3 percent in midday trade, significantly outperforming both the blue chips and the midcaps , off 1.8 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.

Rockhopper jumps 11.7 percent after the British explorer makes a second oil discovery in the Falkland Islands and the same well finds more oil at a known field, prompting Evolution Securities to lift its target price for the firm to 450 pence from 400 pence, while repeating its "buy" rating.

Nandan Cleantec , a vertically integrated biofuel producer based in India, trades at 72 pence on its first day of dealings, against a placing price of 60 pence, with Killik & Co viewing the company as an interesting play on the growth in demand for biofuels.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net