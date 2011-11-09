The FTSE Small Cap index closes 1 percent lower, faring better than bigger falls in the blue chips and the midcaps , down 1.9 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

Playtech slips 6.7 percent after the online gambling software provider issues a trading update, with Panmure Gordon saying while this demonstrates a solid third quarter and a good start to the fourth quarter, there is uncertainty regarding the group's proposed joint ventures and capital structure.

The broker keeps its "hold" rating and 285 pence target price on Playtech.

Rockhopper jumps 15.7 percent after the British explorer makes a second oil discovery in the Falkland Islands and the same well finds more oil at a known field, prompting Evolution Securities to lift its target price for the firm to 450 pence from 400 pence, while repeating its "buy" rating.

