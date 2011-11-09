European shares are steady and remain firmly lower after the Wall Street open, with Italian debt yields still above the 7 percent level seen by many as unsustainable, fuelling volatility and weighing stocks across the board.

At 1446 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares is down 2 percent at 963.97 points, while the Dow Jones industrial average , Standard and Poor's 500 and Nasdaq composite are all down between 2.2 pecent and 2.5 percent.

Earlier, Italian 10-year debt yields hit a fresh euro-era high of 7.5 percent after clearing house LCH.Clearnet upped its margin call on the debt, although pulled back slightly on increased buying by the European Central Bank.

