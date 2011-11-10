Shares in Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) are indicated 1.0 percent higher, with the company keeping its 2011 outlook after reporting a third-quarter core profit slightly above the average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Germany's blue-chip DAX index is seen down 2.4 percent.

"(Deutsche Telekom) should outperform on the report. Watch for more details on development of German unit later," a trader says.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, excluding special items, fell 2.7 percent to 3.88 billion euros ($5.27 billion), above the 3.82 billion euros poll forecast.

