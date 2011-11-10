Shares in British engineer IMI fall 4 percent, among the top percentage losers on Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index, after the company's trading update suggests growth might be slowing.

"IMI's third-quarter IMS confirms overall trading levels broadly unchanged since the first half, with full-year EPS expected to be in line with consensus forecasts," Singer Capital Markets analyst Jo Reedman says.

"However growth has declined in the second half versus tougher comparatives, and the 10 percent reported growth for the year to date appears light versus consensus expectations of 12 percent," the analyst adds.

The 4 percent drop in IMI's share price compares with a 1.5 percent drop in the FTSE.

Reuters Messaging rm://adveith.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net