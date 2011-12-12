Shares in CPP Group slump more than 21 percent after the British credit card insurer warns its 2012 profit is likely to be significantly lower than this year, as sales are hampered by a regulatory probe which started in March but still has no finish date.

"The UK business is still materially impeded - especially now that it is clear that not even the non-insurance product will be launched until it (the investigation) is complete," Peel Hunt says in a note.

The broker keeps its recommendation, target price and estimates under review but says CPP continues to generate cash, and expects to be cash positive at the year-end, which has enabled it to maintain the dividend, and that will offer investors some support.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net