The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in early deals, outperforming a 0.7 percent fall by the FTSE 100 index, and a 0.9 percent drop by the FTSE 250 index

CPP Group slumps 21.6 percent after the credit card insurer warns its 2012 profit is likely to be significantly lower than this year, as sales are hampered by a regulatory probe which started in March but still has no finish date.

Central Rand Gold (CRG) jumps more than 39 percent as the miner says the South African government will not oppose a final review, instituted by a wholly-owned subsidiary of CRG, of the Minister of Mineral Resource's decision to cancel a mining right.

