Swedbank shares fall 2.6 percent, underperforming the wider Stockholm bourse and European banking shares, as worried Latvians drained ATMs of cash despite assurances that rumours about problems with Swedish banks in the Baltic state are false.

Swedbank and SEB, which dominate banking in Latvia and the other two Baltic states, both saw increased withdrawals on Sunday after rumours spread of problems at Swedish banks. People in Latvia phoned each other about the rumours and then they spread onto Twitter.

"People are worried. It is probably the link to the withdrawals even if it fundamentally has very little impact," says an anonymous analyst, noting that Swedbank has only a small amount of deposits in Latvia.

"That's what the market is sending them down on... It isn't good for sentiment," the analyst adds, saying the reaction is exaggerated.

Shares in rival SEB ease 1.2 percent compared to a 0.7 percent decline in the blue-chip Stockholm bourse. European banking shares are 1.2 percent weaker.

