Shares in Inmarsat shed 5.5 percent, a top FTSE 100 faller, with the index down 0.8 percent, as traders cite media reports that the wireless service run by its partner LightSquared caused interference to 75 percent of global-positioning system receivers examined in a U.S. government test.

Charles Stanley analyst Tom Gidley-Kitchin says the problems raised concerns over Lightsquared meeting its contractual obligations to Inmarsat.

"There's the question of whether Lightsquared will make all the payments it is contractually required to make if everything goes wrong," he says.

"Over the next 2-3 years a huge proportion of Inmarsat's growth or cash-flow is coming from Lightsquared," the analyst adds.

A spokesman for Inmarsat says: "Inmarsat has received some $450 million from LightSquared and Inmarsat remains confident in its contractual arrangements with LightSquared."

In November, British satellite provider Inmarsat said its LightSquared spectrum sharing agreement boosted revenue in the third quarter.

"The (interference) test was carried out in Oct./Nov. time and doesn't include the fixes going forward," says Morten Singleton, analyst at Investec.

"The reality is (Inmarsat) is a fundamentally strong, resillient and counter-cyclical business here and I see the Lightsquared issue as more of a potential upside than downside, nonetheless it does seem to fluctuate with the news that comes out with regards to the Lightsquared venture."

