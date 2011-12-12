Shares in majority-state-owned British lender Royal Bank of Scotland shed 5.0 percent, with the sector the main drag on a 0.6-percent weaker FTSE 100 index, as investors digest a long-awaited Financial Services Authority (FSA) report into the near-collapse of the bank in 2008.

"The full report is 452 pages long and may take us some time to read. We suspect the report has been crawled over by lawyers of various stripes, certainly we would find it hard to argue with the six factors listed in the executive summary," says Seymour Pierce analyst Bruce Packard.

Packard says he does not think this report alters the investment case on RBS, instead he says the implications for the report might be wider, in terms of changes to the regulatory system.

"Before the crisis, regulators (and investors) were probably not paying enough attention to asymetric pay-offs for traders at banks and the incentives for excessive risk taking by management. However, we now think this is a focus, for instance, of the ICB (Independent Commission on Banking) report," the analyst adds.

Seymour Pierce has a "reduce" rating on RBS, which is 83-percent owned by the British taxpayer after being bailed-out by the government in 2008, with the shares trading well below its 47 pence target price.

Lloyds Banking Group -- 40 percent owned by the British government -- drops 6.4 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller, and the second biggest loser on the pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 index, reflecting concerns over likely regulatory changes, and ahead of a key board meeting on Dec. 15.

Lloyds is in the final stages of reviewing offers from NBNK and Co-Op for some 630 of its bank branches and may make a decision this week, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters at the weekend.

Lloyds has been forced to sell the branches by European competition regulators to compensate for its bail out by the British government.

For more on the FSA report on RBS, click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net