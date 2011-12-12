Shares in Akzo Nobel fall 1.4 percent after RBS says the chemicals and paints company will suffer a squeeze on its margins, and weak demand.

RBS points to the second-largest titanium ore producer raising prices by some 85 percent, which it says was about 45 percent above market expectations.

"We believe this will lead to increased raw material price inflation for Akzo while end-markets remain weak, meaning a further margin squeeze," RBS says in a note, adding Akzo Nobel will continue to have difficulty passing on raw material price inflation.

"Akzo Nobel's retail customers are already frustrated and consumers are down-trading," it says.

RBS says current trading is "clearly negative for Akzo Nobel" and it believes "that matters will get worse before they get better".

It therefore sees no significant upside from these levels and maintains its "hold" rating with an unchanged target price of 36 euros.

