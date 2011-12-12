The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.1 percent by midday, outperforming weaker showings by the blue chips and the mid caps, down 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent repectively.

Racecourse owner Arena Leisure jumps 16.5 percent, ahead of a Takeover Panel PUSU (Put Up or Shut Up) deadline of 1700 GMT on Friday Dec.16, after the Sunday Times reports that near-30 percent shareholders, David and Simon Reuben tabled a cash offer for the group three weeks ago.

The newspaper says the proposal is thought to be priced somewhere between 40 pence and 50 pence a share and is conditional on clearance from the Competition Commission, with the Reuben brothers being owners of Northern Racing.

CPP Group drops 21 percent after the credit card insurer warns its 2012 profit is likely to be significantly lower than this year, as sales are hampered by a regulatory probe which started in March but still has no finish date.

