Shares in Italian electricity grid operator Terna SpA fall over 5 percent to a two-week low, depressed by a consultation document from the energy regulator on future returns which does not allow a pass-through of additional energy sector taxes.

The regulator's second consultation paper for the 2012-2015 tariff regime proposes a gross return for Terna of 7.2 percent.

"Terna's reaction was very critical of the document and (it) announced a 60 percent cut in capex from 2012 should current measures be confirmed in the final paper (expected at the end of December)," Berenberg Bank says in a note.

Terna is not immediately available for a comment.

A Milan broker also cites the negative Terna management reaction to the planned regulation, saying Italy's energy regulator has confirmed that Terna cannot pass-on in its tariffs the "Robin Hood" tax that was introduced as part of austerity measures.

For details on the regulator's decision see www.autorita.energia.it.

